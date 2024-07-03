Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Shares Gap Down to $2.76

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.76, but opened at $2.61. Aveanna Healthcare shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 77,323 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.80.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $490.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aveanna Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 185.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 19,096 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 11.8% in the third quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 44,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 7.4% in the first quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 8,377,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,859,000 after acquiring an additional 578,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

