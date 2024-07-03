Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Short Interest Down 6.0% in June

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the May 31st total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 445,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVA has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avista has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avista

In other news, VP Latisha Diane Hill sold 1,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $61,557.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,387.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Alden Cox sold 1,716 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $61,261.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,196 shares of the company's stock, valued at $256,897.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,916 shares of company stock valued at $215,268. Insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avista by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,772,000 after purchasing an additional 33,431 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,539,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,519,000 after buying an additional 26,454 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Avista by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,904,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,701,000 after acquiring an additional 174,951 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Avista by 13.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,820,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,944,000 after acquiring an additional 212,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,051,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,597,000 after purchasing an additional 55,697 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avista Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AVA stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.88. 201,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,593. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.96. Avista has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $40.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $594.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.34 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 9.96%. Avista’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.84%.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Recommended Stories

