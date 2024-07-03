AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Shares Down 2.5%

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.67 and last traded at $7.72. 220,073 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 228,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on RCEL. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of AVITA Medical from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of AVITA Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AVITA Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Get AVITA Medical alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 7.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.77.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.47). AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 84.07% and a negative net margin of 88.41%. The business had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AVITA Medical

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AVITA Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 1,240.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in AVITA Medical during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in AVITA Medical in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.