AWM Capital LLC Acquires 6,173 Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN)

AWM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Trinity Capital worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,204,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,504,000 after buying an additional 6,606 shares in the last quarter. Melia Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Trinity Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Melia Wealth LLC now owns 1,027,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17,154 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Trinity Capital by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 796,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 103,476 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Trinity Capital by 7.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 410,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 27,053 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $1,487,000. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Capital Stock Performance

Shares of TRIN stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.32. 194,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,780. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $15.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.56.

Trinity Capital Dividend Announcement

Trinity Capital ( NASDAQ:TRIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). Trinity Capital had a net margin of 36.12% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $50.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Trinity Capital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Trinity Capital from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

