AWM Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

AWM Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 558.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,708 shares during the quarter. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,701,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,665,524. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $39.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.96.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.