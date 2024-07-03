Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Up to $3.84

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.84, but opened at $4.03. Azul shares last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 185,166 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AZUL shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Azul in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.40 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Azul in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Azul currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.12.

Azul Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.01.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.17 million. Analysts forecast that Azul S.A. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azul

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Azul in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Azul in the third quarter worth about $4,999,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Azul in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Azul by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 68,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 21,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Azul by 310.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 24,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

