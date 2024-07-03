Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Buys 105 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington comprises approximately 0.7% of Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 580.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,584,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,630 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $74,763,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 867,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,303,000 after buying an additional 296,186 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 8,732.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 225,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,671,000 after buying an additional 222,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth about $23,178,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,891.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $2.22 on Wednesday, hitting $123.44. The stock had a trading volume of 190,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,870. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.85. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.03 and a 52-week high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

