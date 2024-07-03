Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Buys 1,416 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,631 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 406.4% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded up $2.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.37. The stock had a trading volume of 774,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,596. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.19. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 69.14, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. StockNews.com raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

