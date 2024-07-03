Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Buys 1,901 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 279,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after purchasing an additional 53,710 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at about $491,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,092,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,831,000 after purchasing an additional 69,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ambarella

In other news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,193 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,909.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 19,091 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,969 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ambarella Trading Up 1.6 %

AMBA stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.98. 126,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,315. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $84.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.95.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.09. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 78.36%. The company had revenue of $54.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.04 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

