Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Buys 303 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Logitech International by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 11,449 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth $2,791,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,285,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,223,000 after buying an additional 121,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,837,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,162,000 after buying an additional 306,948 shares during the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Logitech International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.80. 49,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,830. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $57.77 and a 12 month high of $102.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.21.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.85 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 27.46%. Analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Charles D. Boynton bought 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,555.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,555.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.