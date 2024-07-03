Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,053 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 785.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 372 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of RIO traded up $2.11 on Wednesday, hitting $68.12. 1,061,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,707,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.02. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $75.09.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.