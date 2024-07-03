Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Has $5.29 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lessened its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE LOW traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.28. The company had a trading volume of 599,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,408. The company has a market capitalization of $122.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.41.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

