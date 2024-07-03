Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Has $666,000 Stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,351 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SM. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in SM Energy by 509.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in SM Energy by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3,772.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $804,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,495 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,808.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

SM traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.92. The stock had a trading volume of 279,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,955. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $53.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.54.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%. The business had revenue of $559.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.21 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.29%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SM. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

