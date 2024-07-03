Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Invests $265,000 in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,726 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,395 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,849 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COIN traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $223.90. 1,922,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,715,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.67 and a 200 day moving average of $203.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.63 and a 1-year high of $283.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COIN shares. Bank of America raised shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.54, for a total value of $1,039,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,681,649.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.54, for a total value of $1,039,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,681,649.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.47, for a total transaction of $2,214,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,644,039.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 353,141 shares of company stock worth $78,864,413 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

