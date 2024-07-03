Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Invests $725,000 in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,876,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,278,000 after acquiring an additional 37,797 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Five Below by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 655,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 654,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 419,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,514,000 after buying an additional 40,363 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $187.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Gordon Haskett cut Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and cut their price target for the company from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Five Below from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Five Below from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.50.

Five Below Trading Up 0.9 %

FIVE stock traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $107.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,137. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.80 and a 1 year high of $216.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.26.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

