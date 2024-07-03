Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Lowers Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 310.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Citigroup downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.83.

Linde Stock Performance

Linde stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $430.97. The company had a trading volume of 229,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,382. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $358.37 and a 52 week high of $477.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $435.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

