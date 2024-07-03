Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Purchases 647 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ELS. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Vert Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 72,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 73.2% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 30,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 13,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,220. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.35. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $74.04.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.85.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

