Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Purchases 71 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,202 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 67,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 47.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,021,000 after purchasing an additional 872,288 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,508,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity LP increased its holdings in Workday by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity LP now owns 22,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Activity at Workday

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total value of $15,014,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 899,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,039,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total value of $15,014,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 899,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,039,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total value of $11,922,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 786,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,407,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 518,830 shares of company stock valued at $121,906,588. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $293.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Workday

Workday Price Performance

Workday stock traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $226.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.55. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.01 and a twelve month high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.