Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV cut its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 3.0% in the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 15.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 23.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 500,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,636,000 after acquiring an additional 94,231 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 242.3% in the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.90.

Sysco Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:SYY traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.66 and a 200-day moving average of $76.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

