Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Sells 108 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 410.4% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.59. 231,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,609. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.05. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $144.13. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.76.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

