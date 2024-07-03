Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Sells 278 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 307,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after buying an additional 19,804 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 40,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 14,943 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,387,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,944,000 after purchasing an additional 618,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE JCI traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,473,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.28 and a 200 day moving average of $62.45. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $74.23.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,881 shares of company stock worth $1,149,995. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. UBS Group downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.