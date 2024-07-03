Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a total market cap of $201.84 million and $3.99 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001789 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000290 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000129 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007262 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

Baby Doge Coin is a token. It was first traded on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 205,598,276,689,105,950 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 205,598,276,689,105,952 with 143,788,799,573,309,472 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -3.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $3,573,479.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

