Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Short Interest Update

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the May 31st total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BBVA traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $10.36. The company had a trading volume of 710,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,636. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.26.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 295.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 237.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 567.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBVA. BNP Paribas lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

