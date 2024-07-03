Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Short Interest Update

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the May 31st total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE:BBVA traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $10.36. The company had a trading volume of 710,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,636. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.26.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on BBVA. BNP Paribas lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.
