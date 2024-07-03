Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.66

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.66 and traded as high as $29.99. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. shares last traded at $29.98, with a volume of 135,624 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 23.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This is an increase from Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the first quarter worth $3,002,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 962,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,038 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the third quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the third quarter worth $630,000. Institutional investors own 19.47% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

Featured Articles

