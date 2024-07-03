Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $80.91 and last traded at $80.91. Approximately 16,186 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 18,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bank First from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Bank First Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.98 and its 200 day moving average is $83.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $815.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.32.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.02. Bank First had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $37.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank First Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank First Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Institutional Trading of Bank First

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank First during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank First in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Bank First in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Bank First in the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bank First in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

About Bank First

(Get Free Report)

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Featured Articles

