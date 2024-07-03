Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Short Interest Up 7.1% in June

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the May 31st total of 24,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Henry Litchfield sold 2,259 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $67,837.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,429.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Henry Litchfield sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $67,837.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,429.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,271 shares in the company, valued at $7,783,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,049 shares of company stock valued at $339,450 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bank7

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank7 by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 113,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 20,881 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Bank7 by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank7 by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 221,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bank7 by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Bank7 by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ BSVN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,241. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.97. Bank7 has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $287.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. Bank7 had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $24.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank7 will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank7 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Bank7’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

