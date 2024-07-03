Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Benchmark in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HURN. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.75.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of HURN stock opened at $99.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.82 and its 200 day moving average is $96.97. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $77.99 and a twelve month high of $113.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $355.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.80 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $27,018.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,089.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,859 shares of company stock valued at $173,801 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 26,500.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 2,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Further Reading

