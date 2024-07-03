Bend DAO Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Bend DAO has a total market capitalization of $336,661.21 and approximately $318,342.08 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bend DAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bend DAO

Bend DAO launched on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 382,458,902 tokens. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bend DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bend DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

