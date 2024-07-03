Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Bengal Energy Ltd. (TSE:BNG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as low as C$0.03. Bengal Energy shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 85,000 shares traded.

Bengal Energy Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$16.99 million, a P/E ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 2.39.

Get Bengal Energy alerts:

Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Bengal Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of C$1.82 million for the quarter.

About Bengal Energy

Bengal Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Australia. It holds interests in the PL 303 Cuisinier, ATP 934 Barrolka, ATP 732 Tookoonooka, and four petroleum licenses situated within an area of the Cooper Basin. The company was formerly known as Avery Resources Inc and changed its name to Bengal Energy Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bengal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bengal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.