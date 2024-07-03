bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of bet-at-home.com AG (ETR:ACX – Get Free Report) rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €2.80 ($3.01) and last traded at €2.80 ($3.01). Approximately 140 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 24,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.65 ($2.85).

bet-at-home.com Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of €2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

bet-at-home.com Company Profile

bet-at-home.com AG, through its subsidiaries, provides online sports betting and gaming services. The company offers pre-match and live betting; and sports betting and online gaming licenses for casino, poker, games, and virtual sports services. It operates in Germany, Austria, Malta, and Gibraltar. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Düsseldorf, Germany.

