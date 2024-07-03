Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Shares Down 3.3%

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.41 and last traded at $12.44. 683,038 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,666,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BYON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Beyond from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Beyond from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.36.

Beyond Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $571.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 3.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.30). Beyond had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 32.05%. The company had revenue of $382.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Beyond, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. purchased 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $198,524.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,302.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis acquired 17,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.61 per share, for a total transaction of $249,465.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 186,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,675.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. acquired 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $198,524.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,302.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 40,095 shares of company stock valued at $596,237. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beyond by 2.4% during the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 44,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Beyond during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Beyond during the first quarter worth approximately $2,152,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,599,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beyond

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

