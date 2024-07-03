Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 57998363 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Trading Down 4.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of £2.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Bezant Resources Company Profile

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

