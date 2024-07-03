Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Short Interest Up 11.9% in June

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,250,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the May 31st total of 4,690,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Bionano Genomics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNGO. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

Bionano Genomics Stock Performance

Shares of Bionano Genomics stock remained flat at $0.57 on Wednesday. 1,992,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,865. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13. Bionano Genomics has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bionano Genomics ( NASDAQ:BNGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 129.31% and a negative net margin of 605.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bionano Genomics will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BNGO shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Read Our Latest Report on BNGO

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight DNA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.