BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Short Interest Update

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the May 31st total of 3,040,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 718,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on BNTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on BioNTech from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.70.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BioNTech

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioNTech

BioNTech Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BioNTech by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 47.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 121.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 10.0% during the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.86. 594,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.38 and a quick ratio of 11.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.72 and a beta of 0.23. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $78.02 and a 1 year high of $125.83.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.60). BioNTech had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $203.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.96 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioNTech will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.