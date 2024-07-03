Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM) COO Christopher Scott Buchanan Sells 8,443 Shares

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 8,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $14,353.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 285,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christopher Scott Buchanan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 20,000 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $38,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 12,875 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total transaction of $23,561.25.

On Monday, April 29th, Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 50,000 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $87,500.00.

Bitcoin Depot Trading Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ BTM traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 55,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,841. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The company has a market capitalization of $101.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of -0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14. Bitcoin Depot Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $4.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $138.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $132.85 million. Bitcoin Depot had a negative return on equity of 483.86% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bitcoin Depot Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

BTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Bitcoin Depot from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitcoin Depot

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 699,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 49,600 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Bitcoin Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 602,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 212,000 shares during the period. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bitcoin Depot

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

