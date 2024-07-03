Bitcoin Private Hits Market Cap of $910,556.88 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00040342 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00034240 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00013356 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000299 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.