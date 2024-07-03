BitShares (BTS) Price Down 8.9% This Week

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. BitShares has a market cap of $6.66 million and approximately $136,594.21 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000661 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000581 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000637 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,308,610 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

