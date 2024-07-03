BlackCardCoin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.50 Million (BCCOIN)

BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last week, BlackCardCoin has traded 53.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BlackCardCoin token can currently be purchased for about $6.60 or 0.00010925 BTC on exchanges. BlackCardCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.50 million and $4.27 million worth of BlackCardCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BlackCardCoin

BlackCardCoin was first traded on March 20th, 2024. BlackCardCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 682,833 tokens. BlackCardCoin’s official message board is blackcardcoin.com/blog. The official website for BlackCardCoin is blackcardcoin.com. BlackCardCoin’s official Twitter account is @blackcardcoin.

BlackCardCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlackCardCoin has a current supply of 150,000,000 with 4,391,200.04 in circulation. The last known price of BlackCardCoin is 6.93562336 USD and is down -7.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $3,921,499.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blackcardcoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCardCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCardCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCardCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

