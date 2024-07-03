BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) were down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $88.34 and last traded at $88.49. Approximately 29,409 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 78,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BXC shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

BlueLinx Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.66. The company has a market capitalization of $778.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.71.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $726.24 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlueLinx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXC. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlueLinx in the first quarter worth about $1,150,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 145,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in BlueLinx by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlueLinx by 8.4% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BlueLinx by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 501,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,294,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Further Reading

