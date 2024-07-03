BluePath Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,521 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Global Ship Lease at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSL. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 235.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,564,165 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,558 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,588,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 287.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 94,823 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 70,329 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. 50.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on GSL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Global Ship Lease Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GSL traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.17. The stock had a trading volume of 175,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,623. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.64.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $179.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.70 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 46.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Ship Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.