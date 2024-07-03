BluePath Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

BluePath Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $28,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.07.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $140.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,155. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $94.51 and a 12-month high of $174.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.98. The company has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

