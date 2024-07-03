BluePath Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

BluePath Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 74.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.1% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Baird R W upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $181.87. The stock had a trading volume of 919,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,306. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.49 and a 1 year high of $227.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.46 and its 200-day moving average is $199.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. Research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

