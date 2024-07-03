BluePath Capital Management LLC Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BluePath Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,258 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.9% of BluePath Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $7,844,757,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 25,990.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,541,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $57,102,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,361 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tesla by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,546,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,397 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2,101.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,469,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $365,064,000 after buying an additional 1,402,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.47.

Tesla Stock Up 6.5 %

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $15.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $246.39. 166,561,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,073,484. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

