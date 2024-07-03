BluePath Capital Management LLC Has $607,000 Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

BluePath Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,563,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,025,000 after buying an additional 1,108,176 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,309,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,789,000 after buying an additional 950,171 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,567,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth $9,020,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,060,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,970,000 after buying an additional 181,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.44.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger acquired 18,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.74 per share, with a total value of $694,604.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,209.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

NSA traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.73. 254,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,713. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.19 and its 200 day moving average is $37.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $42.95.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $196.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.70 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 117.28%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

