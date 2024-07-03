BluePath Capital Management LLC Invests $216,000 in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 360,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,937,000 after acquiring an additional 75,829 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 305,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 48,191 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 288,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 113,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 93,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares during the last quarter.

Get Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TPHD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.90. 8,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,188. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $36.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.41. The firm has a market cap of $228.58 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Profile

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.