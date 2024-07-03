BluePath Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

BluePath Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. CoStar Group accounts for 0.6% of BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 1,393.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 11,373 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 37.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 739,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,877,000 after buying an additional 200,183 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after buying an additional 24,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $73.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,745. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.14, a PEG ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.36. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.35 and a 1-year high of $100.38.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $656.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. Equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.46.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

