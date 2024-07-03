BluePath Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,134 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

BluePath Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,451,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,585,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631,435 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,499,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,284,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,645 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,250,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,380,000 after buying an additional 517,446 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,197,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,392,000 after buying an additional 575,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $958,105,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $9,021,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 414,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,425,422.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $692,687.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,353.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $9,021,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 414,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,425,422.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,154 shares of company stock valued at $10,722,696 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.12. 3,111,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,588,666. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $103.25. The company has a market cap of $162.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.92.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MS. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.48.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

