BluePath Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

BluePath Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares during the quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 60,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 42,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR stock remained flat at $25.83 during trading on Wednesday. 18,433,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,112,723. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.65. The stock has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.88 million. Analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at $853,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $103,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,733,625 shares in the company, valued at $326,944,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,372,153 shares of company stock worth $239,941,245. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLTR. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 21st. HSBC upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

