Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Short Interest Down 7.9% in June

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the May 31st total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Bonterra Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BONXF opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. Bonterra Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17.

About Bonterra Resources

Bonterra Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill. Bonterra Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

