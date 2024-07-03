Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Short Interest Up 14.5% in June

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 849,400 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the May 31st total of 741,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,318,211.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,021 shares of company stock worth $3,617,852. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,539,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth $401,371,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Booking by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,635,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $24,841,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its position in shares of Booking by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. HSBC increased their target price on Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,902.54.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG traded up $19.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,936.14. The stock had a trading volume of 18,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,158. The firm has a market cap of $133.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,768.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,629.72. Booking has a twelve month low of $2,624.50 and a twelve month high of $4,040.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Booking will post 178.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

